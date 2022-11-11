Derrick Rose unhappy with Knicks?

Russell Westbrook may not be the only former MVP who is due for a change.

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose spoke with reporters on Thursday and made some interesting comments about his reduced role this season.

“I’m in the unknown,” said Rose, per SportsNet New York. “I’m trying to stay focused and give my all everyday with talking to the guys and being vocal … But yeah, this is a new [thing]. This is foreign for me.”

Rose, 34, was limited to 76 games over the past two seasons due to injury. Now he is healthy but is barely seeing any playing time (12.7 minutes per game, which has resulted in career-low offensive production).

A move out to the fringes for Rose was somewhat inevitable with the Knicks spending over $100 million on point guard Jalen Brunson and needing to develop young guys in the backcourt like RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Quentin Grimes. But it sure sounds like Rose is unhappy with the communication he has gotten from the coaching staff on that much.

The three-time All-Star Rose is under contract for $14.5 million this season with a team option for 2023-24. That makes you wonder if the Knicks might consider buying him out at some point (and allow Rose to potentially go to an interesting team like this one).