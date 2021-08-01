Bulls and Derrick Rose have mutual interest in reunion?

Derrick Rose is a Chicago native and won an MVP with the Bulls before multiple knee injuries derailed his career. It had appeared that his story with Chicago ended there, but there might be another chapter.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report said on “The Alex Kennedy Podcast” that the Bulls want to bring in multiple point guards this offseason to take some playmaking pressure off Zach LaVine. Fischer added that one of the players they’re looking at is Rose, who is set to become a free agent.

“I think there’s real interest from both sides in Derrick Rose and Chicago having a reunion of sorts,” Fischer said on the podcast.

Rose has reinvented himself as a valuable bench scorer, averaging 14.9 points per game after a midseason trade to the New York Knicks. He’s said in the past that he’d be open to a return to the Bulls if the circumstances were right. Chicago is a team seemingly on the rise, so it could be the perfect time for the 32-year-old to return home.