Derrick Rose reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 top team

A return to the Central Division may be in store for Derrick Rose.

Veteran NBA journalist Marc Stein reported on Tuesday that the Milwaukee Bucks have expressed trade interest in the former NBA MVP Rose ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. Rose is essentially an expiring contract with a $15.6 million club option for 2023-24.

At 34 years old, Rose is a total wild card right now. Though he is still with the New York Knicks, Rose has been cut from their rotation entirely and has not seen a single minute since Dec. 31. In the 26 appearances that Rose has made this season, he holds extremely “meh” averages of 5.8 points and 1.8 assists (albeit in only 12.9 minutes per game).

That said, the 37-17 Bucks could use some playmaking juice off their bench. Joe Ingles, a slow 35-year-old, is their primary second-unit creator, and Jevon Carter (though a dependable three-point shooter) is a little bit underwhelming as a backup point guard.

Rose’s best days did come when he was in Milwaukee’s division as a member of the Chicago Bulls. There have also been indications that Rose doesn’t plan on retiring any time soon.