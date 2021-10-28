Derrick Rose wants to play as long as Tom Brady?

Derrick Rose has enjoyed a successful second act in the NBA, and he may want to keep the train rolling for as long as possible.

The New York Knicks veteran spoke this week with reporters and said that he was not thinking about the end of his career.

“I’m trying to Tom Brady this thing,” said the 33-year-old Rose, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

The former MVP Rose is in his 13th year in the league and can definitely still hoop. He is averaging a solid 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game so far this year in a bench role for the Knicks. Rose is also much more controlled in his movements now and has further improved on his jumper, shooting a whopping 57.9 percent from three in the early going this season.

Of course, Rose has a very long way to go to catch Brady, who is in his 22nd NFL season and is the gold standard for longevity in pro sports. Brady even recently hinted that he might have a whole lot longer left in him. But Rose looks very rejuvenated after his devastating injuries of seasons past. At this rate of producing like a Vince Carter-esque elder statesman, it would not be surprising to see Rose play into his 40s.

