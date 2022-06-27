Knicks have 1 unexpected advantage in free agency?

The New York Knicks may have an ace up their sleeve this offseason — an ace standing 6-foot-2 to be exact.

Zach Braziller of the New York Post noted this week that Knicks veteran Derrick Rose may provide the team with an advantage in their pursuit of guard Jalen Brunson in free agency. Braziller shares how Brunson, who attended high school in Illinois and was named Illinois Mr. Basketball in 2015, forged a bond with Rose while Rose played for the Chicago Bulls.

“[He] would go over to the Bulls facility and practice with the Bulls players,” Brunson’s high school coach Pat Ambrose was quoted as saying of Brunson. “That’s where he became good friends with Derrick Rose. So your story gets deep with the Knicks. Derrick saw that young Jalen was a very, very good player. Derrick was a Chicago kid, and really started to mentor Jalen basketball-wise.”

You can read Braziller’s full story, where he provides shares more details on Brunson’s relationship with Rose and the Knicks’ pursuit of Brunson, here.

Now 25, Brunson is an unrestricted free agent this summer. All indications are that the Knicks plan to throw the kitchen sink at the talented guard.

As for the former MVP Rose, he has made just 61 total appearances for the Knicks over the last two seasons but could end up playing an important role here for the team as a talent broker. Rose’s presence might not be the only thing the Knicks have going for them in their pursuit of Brunson either.