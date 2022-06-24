Report: Knicks are all in on 1 specific free agent

The New York Knicks got laughed at for their whole-bunch-of-nothing NBA Draft this year, but it turns out there may be some rhyme to their reason.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported this week that rival NBA executives believe the Knicks are “all in” in their pursuit of one particular free agent this offseason — Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson.

The Knicks made a bevy of moves during Thursday’s draft, trading the No. 11 overall pick, guard Kemba Walker, and four second-round picks. But they netted only future capital (three forthcoming first-rounders) in return. That means that (other than their pick of ex-Duke star Trevor Keels in the second round) the Knicks walked away from Thursday’s draft empty-handed. That angered many Knicks fans, including these very famous ones.

But especially after shedding Walker’s contract, the Knicks now have a lot of cap space to potentially toss at the 25-year-old Brunson, who averaged 16.3 points and 4.8 assists per game for the Mavs this year. On top of their major advantage when it comes to luring Brunson, the Knicks may be able to save face from their dud of a draft if it ends up as a precursor to a greater coup.