Derrick White’s father had awesome reaction to game-winning play

Derrick White saved the Boston Celtics’ season with his buzzer-beating play in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night, and there may have been no better reaction to the moment than the one we saw from his father.

White made a tip-in just before the buzzer to lift the Celtics to a 104-103 win over the Miami Heat, forcing a Game 7 in the series. The point guard’s father, Richard White, was watching the game at home and live-tweeting some of his observations. Richard had a wholesome reaction to his son’s game-winning tip.

Omg that’s my boy — Richard White (@RamblinWreck34) May 28, 2023

The elder White then followed up by tweeting “7 because of 9,” which meant the Celtics and Heat are headed for Game 7 because of Derrick, who wears No. 9.

7 because of 9 — Richard White (@RamblinWreck34) May 28, 2023

That is one proud father, and rightfully so. White’s tip-in came after Marcus Smart missed what initially looked like the final shot of the game. White had just enough time to control the rebound and score as the clock expired. You can see the play here.

White has played a significant role for Boston in the series, particularly over the past three games. He led the Celtics with 24 points in their Game 5 win and contributed 16 in Game 4. White’s father is absolutely right that Boston remains alive in the postseason because of Derrick.