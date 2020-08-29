Pistons hiring Jerry West’s son to front office role

The Detroit Pistons are adding a prominent name to their front office.

The Pistons have finalized a deal to hire Ryan West to a player evaluation role, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. West, formerly an executive for the Los Angeles Lakers, is the son of NBA legend Jerry West.

Ryan had worked for the Lakers as their director of player personnel before his departure last summer. He had since been working under his father as an LA Clippers scout for the past year.

The Pistons, who recently tabbed Troy Weaver as their new GM, also tried to hire another famous basketball son. The addition of Ryan, who continues to make a strong name for himself, seems to be an excellent one regardless.