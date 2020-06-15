Report: Pistons interested in hiring Mike Dunleavy Jr away from Warriors

The Detroit Pistons are looking to upgrade their front office, and their search seems to be taking them in the direction of a well-known former player.

Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported Monday that retired 15-year NBA veteran Mike Dunleavy Jr is on Detroit’s radar. Dunleavy, who last played in 2017, is currently the assistant general manager of the Golden State Warriors.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN previously reported that Clippers assistant GM Mark Hughes, Nets assistant GM Jeff Peterson, and Thunder vice president Troy Weaver had emerged as the three “serious” candidates for Pistons GM. Dunleavy is believed to be under consideration for Detroit’s assistant GM position however, Begley adds.

Still only 39 years old, Dunleavy fits the mold that the Pistons seem to want for their front office. The team is also reportedly interested in some other former players who are more familiar to the local fans.