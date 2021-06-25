Here is how Devin Booker’s broken nose was handled

Devin Booker said on Tuesday that he did not have a broken nose, but that is incorrect.

Booker collided with Patrick Beverley at the end of Game 2 of the Western Conference finals between his Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers. Booker said after the game that he got stitches but doctors said his nose was not broken.

Booker since changed his tune.

Booker actually had his nose broken in three places. There was no time for him to get anesthesia before having his nose reset, so he got eight shots of a numbing agent instead.

Devin Booker elaborated on @Rachel__Nichols' report about his nose being broken in three places and needing to get it set back into place. He said normally a patient is put under for the procedure, but there was no time for that. He got 8 shots of numbing agent and it was go time — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 25, 2021

That probably was a slight bit painful. Booker’s toughness probably should not be called into question after this.

The Suns guard tried to play with a mask on in Game 3 but was not his usual self and struggled with his shot. Game 4 of the series will be on Saturday.