Here is how Devin Booker’s broken nose was handled

June 25, 2021
by Larry Brown

Devin Booker mask

Devin Booker said on Tuesday that he did not have a broken nose, but that is incorrect.

Booker collided with Patrick Beverley at the end of Game 2 of the Western Conference finals between his Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers. Booker said after the game that he got stitches but doctors said his nose was not broken.

Booker since changed his tune.

Booker actually had his nose broken in three places. There was no time for him to get anesthesia before having his nose reset, so he got eight shots of a numbing agent instead.

That probably was a slight bit painful. Booker’s toughness probably should not be called into question after this.

The Suns guard tried to play with a mask on in Game 3 but was not his usual self and struggled with his shot. Game 4 of the series will be on Saturday.

