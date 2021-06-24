 Skip to main content
Devin Booker to wear mask for Game 3 after injuring nose

June 24, 2021
by Larry Brown

Devin Booker

Devin Booker will have a different look for Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.

The Phoenix Suns guard will be wearing a mask in the game. Booker suffered a nose injury after colliding with Patrick Beverley in Game 2, which the Suns won by a point over the Los Angeles Clippers.

There was speculation that Booker had a broken nose, but he doesn’t.

It makes sense for Booker to protect his nose so it doesn’t get worse.

Booker has improved his game in the postseason and is averaging 28.3 points per game during the playoffs. He had a 40-point triple-double in Game 1. He’ll have to adjust to playing with a mask to replicate such a performance in Game 3. His Suns have a 2-0 series lead and will have Chris Paul back for the game.

