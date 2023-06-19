Devin Booker’s old quote about superteams goes viral

It may have taken nearly five years, but Devin Booker finally got his wish.

Some old comments Booker made have resurfaced after the Phoenix Suns acquired Bradley Beal in a blockbuster trade on Sunday. Booker, who has been with the Suns since they drafted him 13th overall in 2015, spoke more than four years ago about how Phoenix was nowhere close to contending with the Golden State Warriors and other teams with star-studded rosters.

Booker told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports at the time that he would like to play for a superteam. He made it clear that he did not want to be traded, however.

“Dynasties only last for so long. I’m not wishing trades upon any of the superteams. I’d like to build a superteam. I’d like the superteam to come to me,” Booker said in 2018.

Durant was with the Warriors at the time. Booker likely never imagined that K.D. would one day wind up in Phoenix. He probably thought the idea of a Suns superteam was a pipe dream, too, but here we are.

Now, the question is whether three ball-dominant superstars can coexist. That is always one of the risks when assembling a Big 3. It did not work out with Durant when he teamed with Kyrie Irving and James Harden in Brooklyn, so the Suns are hoping for better results. One rival player seems to think he knows how things will go.