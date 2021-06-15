Devin Booker trying to get in touch with ‘Suns in 4’ fan

Devin Booker seems to be a fan of one of the team’s most confident fans.

Booker sent a message on Twitter Monday seeking the contact information for the Suns fan who went viral over the weekend.

The fan in question got into a fight with two Denver Nuggets fans during Game 3 of Phoenix’s Western Conference semifinals series win over the Nuggets. One of the two Nuggets fans sucker-punched the Suns fan, who proceeded to beat the tar out of the two men (video available here). The fan punctuated the beat down by saying confidently “Suns in 4” to the two men.

Now that the video has gone viral and the man’s prediction of a sweep came true, he’s become internet famous. Maybe Booker will invite the fan to attend the Western Conference finals.