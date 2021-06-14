 Skip to main content
‘Suns in 4’ fan fight guy goes viral after sweep

June 14, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Suns in 4 fan

A Phoenix Suns fan who called his shot in about as aggressive a manner as possible went viral after the team completed its sweep of the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night.

During Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinal series, a Suns fan got into a shoving match with two Nuggets fans. Things took a more serious turn when one of the Denver fans threw a couple of swings at the Suns fan. The Phoenix supporter then proceeded to pummel the guy who hit him. After he was done dominating both Nuggets fans, the Suns fan shouted “Suns in 4!”

Well, he was right. Phoenix finished off Denver with a 125-118 win in Game 4 on Sunday, and the “Suns in 4” guy went viral.

No one really emerges as a winner when grown men fight over sports teams, but it’s hard to imagine anyone looking worse than those two Nuggets fans.

Tempers flared a bit on the court between the Suns and Nuggets (video here), but Phoenix dominated the series. The Suns will now await the winner of the Jazz-Clippers series, which Utah leads 2-1.

