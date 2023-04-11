 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, April 11, 2023

Dillon Brooks calls out LeBron James, Lakers ahead of playoffs

April 11, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Dillon Brooks in a jersey

Mar 13, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) walks back up the court during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Brooks can’t face Draymond Green in the first round of the playoffs this year, so he has his sights set on a different opponent instead.

Speaking with reporters this week, the Memphis Grizzlies swingman Brooks called out LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Brooks said that he “wouldn’t mind” playing them in the first round, adding that he wanted to “knock [James] out right away.

Brooks did, however, credit the Lakers for having some “good pieces” and “good players.”

Here is the clip.

The outspoken Brooks and the No. 2 seed Grizzlies will play either the Lakers or the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round (depending on who wins Tuesday’s 7-8 play-in tournament game). Memphis was 1-2 against the Lakers during the regular season (albeit with no Ja Morant for one of those losses) and 2-2 against the Timberwolves (after eliminating them in the first round of the playoffs last year).

While the Grizzlies were a 51-win team this year, Brooks should careful what he is wishing for. On top of losing the season series to the Lakers, Memphis had a big incident during one of those matchups at Crypto.com Arena.

Article Tags

Dillon BrooksLeBron JamesLos Angeles LakersMemphis Grizzlies
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus