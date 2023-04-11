Dillon Brooks calls out LeBron James, Lakers ahead of playoffs

Dillon Brooks can’t face Draymond Green in the first round of the playoffs this year, so he has his sights set on a different opponent instead.

Speaking with reporters this week, the Memphis Grizzlies swingman Brooks called out LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Brooks said that he “wouldn’t mind” playing them in the first round, adding that he wanted to “knock [James] out right away.

Brooks did, however, credit the Lakers for having some “good pieces” and “good players.”

Here is the clip.

"I wouldn't mind playing LeBron [James] in a 7-game series. The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away. It'll test us good. They got good pieces, good players. That'll be a good 1st-round matchup for us." —Dillon Brookspic.twitter.com/38Nim1kYPp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 11, 2023

The outspoken Brooks and the No. 2 seed Grizzlies will play either the Lakers or the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round (depending on who wins Tuesday’s 7-8 play-in tournament game). Memphis was 1-2 against the Lakers during the regular season (albeit with no Ja Morant for one of those losses) and 2-2 against the Timberwolves (after eliminating them in the first round of the playoffs last year).

While the Grizzlies were a 51-win team this year, Brooks should careful what he is wishing for. On top of losing the season series to the Lakers, Memphis had a big incident during one of those matchups at Crypto.com Arena.