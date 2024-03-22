 Skip to main content
Dillon Brooks, DeMar DeRozan ejected after heated moment

March 21, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
DeMar DeRozan and Dillon Brooks get heated during a Bulls-Rockets game

Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks on Thursday got into a heated staredown with Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan.

Brooks took exception to a physical foul DeRozan delivered against Rockets guard Jalen Green in the 127-117 Bulls loss at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The Rockets were leading 84-75 midway through the third quarter when Green brought the ball up the floor. A seemingly frustrated DeRozan rammed right into Green, who was in a heap of pain on the sideline after the contact.

Brooks took exception to DeRozan’s hard foul. The two exchanged words and had to be separated, leading to the Rockets veteran being dogpiled by security.

Both Brooks and DeRozan were ejected from the contest after the altercation. DeRozan was issued a flagrant penalty two foul for unnecessary and excessive contact, while Brooks received a disqualifying technical foul.

DeRozan’s frustration may have stemmed from the sequence of plays preceding his ejection. The Bulls star was blocked by Green on a dunk attempt, then a few plays later missed a layup that he may have felt was due to an uncalled foul.

DeRozan had a rough shooting night before getting tossed. He finished with 16 points on 4/15 shooting from the floor. Brooks and Green led the Rockets in the win, combining for 49 points and 7 threes.

It’s not the first time Brooks has locked horns with an opposing All-Star this season and gotten the last laugh.

