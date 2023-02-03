Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection

Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected for their scuffle during Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. A video replay showed the dirty move Brooks pulled to trigger the scuffle.

Brooks was driving to the basket and attempted a layup with his Grizzlies down 81-76 to Mitchell’s Cavaliers in the third quarter. Brooks thought he should have gotten a foul call but he did not receive one. He rolled near the baseline until he got to Mitchell and then delivered a backhand fist to his opponent’s groin.

Here is the groin shot that upset Mitchell.

Dillon Brooks pulled a Draymond Green on Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/2slP7ssbl6 — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) February 3, 2023

Mitchell went after Brooks after that, and players from both teams tried to separate them.

Here is video of the full incident:

Spida and Dillon Brooks get CHIPPY 😳 pic.twitter.com/jGhYHa8VAS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2023

Both players were ejected for the skirmish. Brooks had 9 points in 22 minutes prior to his ejection. Mitchell had 6 points in 22 minutes.

The Cavs prevailed with a 128-113 win.

Brooks has been known during his career for some dirty plays. He and Mitchell have history dating back to Donovan’s time in Utah.