 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, May 3, 2022

Steve Kerr furious with Dillon Brooks over ‘dirty’ flagrant foul

May 3, 2022
by Larry Brown

Dillon Brooks hits Gary Payton

Dillon Brooks was ejected minutes into Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals series between his Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night due to a flagrant-2 foul.

Memphis was leading 8-0 just three minutes into Game 2 when Golden State tried for a transition bucket. Draymond Green passed ahead to Gary Payton II, who was heading for a layup. Brooks came by and swatted Payton down to the floor.

Payton hurt his left elbow on the play and was knocked out for the game.

Immediately, the Warriors were furious. Steve Kerr used some profanity, while Klay Thompson called the play “bulls—.”

Then in his interview with TNT’s Jared Greenberg after the first quarter, Kerr said the play was “dirty.”

The Warriors were understandably upset after seeing one of their players get hurt. And the officials determined that was a non-basketball play, which explains the ejection.

Golden State entered Tuesday’s game leading the series 1-0.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus