Steve Kerr furious with Dillon Brooks over ‘dirty’ flagrant foul

Dillon Brooks was ejected minutes into Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals series between his Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night due to a flagrant-2 foul.

Memphis was leading 8-0 just three minutes into Game 2 when Golden State tried for a transition bucket. Draymond Green passed ahead to Gary Payton II, who was heading for a layup. Brooks came by and swatted Payton down to the floor.

Dillon Brooks was ejected for this flagrant 2 on Gary Payton. pic.twitter.com/uO3ZKrNciJ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 4, 2022

Payton hurt his left elbow on the play and was knocked out for the game.

Immediately, the Warriors were furious. Steve Kerr used some profanity, while Klay Thompson called the play “bulls—.”

Steve Kerr screaming down at the Memphis bench after that Dillon Brooks foul and ejection: "Get the f*** out of here." Klay Thompson: "That's bull****." As upset as I've seen them at a foul. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 4, 2022

Then in his interview with TNT’s Jared Greenberg after the first quarter, Kerr said the play was “dirty.”

Kerr on Dillon Brooks’ Flagrant 2 foul on GP2: “That wasn’t physical, that was dirty”pic.twitter.com/48m9jerVqq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 4, 2022

The Warriors were understandably upset after seeing one of their players get hurt. And the officials determined that was a non-basketball play, which explains the ejection.

Golden State entered Tuesday’s game leading the series 1-0.