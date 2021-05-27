Donovan Mitchell told Dillon Brooks he was ‘on his a–‘

Donovan Mitchell was happy to be on the court leading the Utah Jazz to a much-needed win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. The two-time All-Star set the tone right from the opening tip, and he made sure Dillon Brooks knew he was back.

Mitchell sent the home crowd in Utah into a frenzy when he drained a 3-pointer early in the first quarter despite being fouled by Brooks. Mitchell then strutted around saying, “I’m on his a–.” You can see the video below:

Donovan Mitchell letting Dillon Brooks know pic.twitter.com/hDfDOd0Erx — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) May 27, 2021

The foul was Brooks’ second in less than six minutes, which gives you an idea of how much trouble he was having guarding Mitchell.

Mitchell finished the game with 25 points on 8-of-19 shooting in Utah’s 141-129 win. We know how he felt about having to sit out Game 1, so it’s no surprise he came out firing. Unfortunately, Brooks was the first person in the line of fire.