Dillon Brooks goes viral for unusual expression in Grizzlies’ team photo

Dillon Brooks definitely has a way of making you notice him, and he did it again in the Memphis Grizzlies’ official team photo this week.

The Grizzlies swingman went viral over the weekend for looking different from the rest of his teammates in the team’s 2022-23 season snaps. While everyone else in the picture was smiling, Brooks was doing his best Lord Voldemort impression. Take a look.

Brooks apparently was the only one who didn’t get the memo. Even stoic head coach Taylor Jenkins and local Khal Drogo lookalike Steven Adams managed to crack smiles there.

Though Brooks is not objectively fearsome as a largely below-the-rim player who shoots under 40 percent from the field, he is trying his darnedest to be the villain of the NBA. He has an abrasive, physical style of play that makes him enemies left and right.