Mavericks’ Theo Pinson fires back at diss from Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brooks’ list of enemies continues to grow at warp speed.

After Monday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks, the Memphis Grizzlies swingman Brooks took aim at Dallas guard Theo Pinson, who had been talking trash to him from the bench during the game.

“I just wanted to let him know he was a cheerleader,” said Brooks of Pinson, per Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian. “Same class, I grew up watching him play and he was a great player. Now he gets paid to cheerlead. I love it.”

Pinson has made 37 appearances for the Mavs this season but is mostly just a reserve and did not play a single second against Memphis on Monday. He also made headlines in seasons past for his antics from the bench.

Firing back in a post to Twitter shortly after Brooks made his comments, Pinson said that he owned free real estate in Brooks’ head.

“I got some real estate I see,” Pinson wrote.

I got some real estate I see..😂 https://t.co/V81QyWfxbf — Theo pinson (@tpinsonn) March 21, 2023

Brooks can talk a little bit because he got the win on Monday (with Memphis rallying from 16-point deficit late in the third quarter to win 112-108). But he may be trying too hard to be a villain at this point. During the Grizzlies’ previous game, Brooks also beefed with the opposition. On top of that, Brooks got into it with a different Dallas player on Monday.