Dillon Brooks’ family also heckled by Jazz fans?

Ja Morant’s family members weren’t the only ones who got heckled by Utah Jazz fans in Game 2 of their playoff series in Salt Lake City.

Morant’s father Tee joined “Jason and John” on 92.9 FM in Memphis on Friday. Tee told the hosts that Jazz fans heckled Dillon Brooks’ family, calling them “half-breeds.”

Tee Morant says on the show Jazz fans were also heckling Dillon Brooks family, calling them "half-breeds." — John Martin (@JohnMartin929) May 28, 2021

The Jazz banned three fans for their behavior towards Morant’s family. On the same day this week, the NBA banned fans in three different cities. In addition to Utah, there were fan issues in New York with a fan spitting on Trae Young. And in Philadelphia, a fan was banned for dumping popcorn on Russell Westbrook.