Dillon Brooks’ family also heckled by Jazz fans?

May 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

Dillon Brooks

Ja Morant’s family members weren’t the only ones who got heckled by Utah Jazz fans in Game 2 of their playoff series in Salt Lake City.

Morant’s father Tee joined “Jason and John” on 92.9 FM in Memphis on Friday. Tee told the hosts that Jazz fans heckled Dillon Brooks’ family, calling them “half-breeds.”

The Jazz banned three fans for their behavior towards Morant’s family. On the same day this week, the NBA banned fans in three different cities. In addition to Utah, there were fan issues in New York with a fan spitting on Trae Young. And in Philadelphia, a fan was banned for dumping popcorn on Russell Westbrook.

.

