Thursday, May 27, 2021

Trae Young sends tweet about Knicks fan who appeared to spit at him

May 27, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Trey Young is balding

New York Knicks fans went to great lengths to taunt Trae Young during Game 2 of the team’s playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. One fan may have taken things too far, and Young has issued a response.

Young was getting set to inbound the ball during the fourth quarter when a fan at Madison Square Garden appeared to spit at him. A video showed what looked like spit flying toward Young’s arm. The act startled a fan who was sitting in a courtside seat.

Young was too focused on the game to notice, but he responded with a tweet on Thursday.

The Hawks star is right. If a fan did spit at him, that is extremely childish.

Knicks fans received sheets of paper before Game 2 instructing them how to taunt Young. They also showered him in F-word chants during Game 1, and Young seemed to feed off of it (video here). Spitting obviously crosses the line.

A Philadelphia 76ers fan dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook’s head on Wednesday night, and that fan was identified and punished accordingly. The same could, and should, happen if a Knicks fan spit at Young.

