Trae Young sends tweet about Knicks fan who appeared to spit at him

New York Knicks fans went to great lengths to taunt Trae Young during Game 2 of the team’s playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. One fan may have taken things too far, and Young has issued a response.

Young was getting set to inbound the ball during the fourth quarter when a fan at Madison Square Garden appeared to spit at him. A video showed what looked like spit flying toward Young’s arm. The act startled a fan who was sitting in a courtside seat.

I think a fan spit on @TheTraeYoung pic.twitter.com/3wB8ndjCBK — Jose Ramos (@jamosramos4) May 27, 2021

Young was too focused on the game to notice, but he responded with a tweet on Thursday.

Keep ya mask on my boy#ThatsJustChildish — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 27, 2021

The Hawks star is right. If a fan did spit at him, that is extremely childish.

Knicks fans received sheets of paper before Game 2 instructing them how to taunt Young. They also showered him in F-word chants during Game 1, and Young seemed to feed off of it (video here). Spitting obviously crosses the line.

A Philadelphia 76ers fan dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook’s head on Wednesday night, and that fan was identified and punished accordingly. The same could, and should, happen if a Knicks fan spit at Young.