76ers ban fan who dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook

The Philadelphia 76ers have identified the person who dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook on Wednesday night, and the fan will not be attending any events at the Wells Fargo Center in the future.

The Sixers released a statement on Thursday saying the fan has had his season tickets revoked and is banned from the Wells Fargo Center indefinitely. The team also apologized to Westbrook and the Washington Wizards for “being subjected to this type of unacceptable and disrespectful behavior.” You can see the full statement below:

Statement from the Philadelphia 76ers: Fan who dumped popcorn on Wizards‘ Russell Westbrook has had his season ticket revoked and been banned from Wells Fargo Center indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/jVBWWVcZjT — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 27, 2021

Westbrook exited Game 2 of the Washington’s first-round playoff against the 76ers after spraining his ankle. He was showered in popcorn as he walked through the tunnel and went berserk. Members of Washington’s staff had to restrain Westbrook from going after the fan.

A zoomed-in version of the footage showed that the popcorn shower clearly was no accident. A fan deliberately dumped his box of popcorn on Westbrook just as the Wizards star passed underneath. You can see the video here.