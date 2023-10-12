Dillon Brooks punished by NBA for his dirty move in preseason game

Nick Castellanos is very good at playing the game of baseball. But the Philadelphia Phillies slugger was not playing around during his postgame interview on Thursday. Castellanos connected on two home runs during the Phillies’ NLDS-clinching win over the Atlanta…
The Philadelphia Phillies had a special guest in the clubhouse after the team’s NLDS win on Thursday night. The beer was flowing in the locker room after the Phillies’ 3-1 win to clinch the series over the Atlanta Braves at…
Ronald Acuña Jr. pulled a weak move after his Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the postseason on Thursday night. Acuna’s Braves lost 3-1 to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of their NLDS at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa.…
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker made an innocent prediction last month. It has come back to bite him after the Braves’ early postseason exit. The Braves were trounced from the NLDS in four games against the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday after…
The Houston Cougars pulled off a miracle play in the closing seconds against West Virginia on Thursday. Houston trailed 39-35 and had the football at the Mountaineers’ 49 with just three seconds left in the game. Cougars quarterback Donovan Smith…
George Kittle has zero regrets over his controversial undershirt worn during the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers matchup on Sunday night. Kittle revealed his “F–K DALLAS” (edited by LBS for profanity) shirt underneath his jersey during his 3-touchdown performance at Levi’s…