Dillon Brooks punished by NBA for his dirty move in preseason game

Dillon Brooks has been disciplined by the NBA for his dirty move in the preseason.

Brooks was fined $25,000 by the league for hitting Daniel Theis in the groin during Tuesday night’s preseason game between the Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers. The league called Brooks’ actions “reckless.”

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/zPGwrdVIXF — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 12, 2023

Brooks was ejected from the game for his actions and has now been fined.

Brooks is preparing for his first regular season with the Rockets after joining Houston in a sign-and-trade deal this summer. The 27-year-old had a ridiculous response to his ejection.