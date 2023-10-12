 Skip to main content
Dillon Brooks punished by NBA for his dirty move in preseason game

October 12, 2023
by Larry Brown
Dillon Brooks in a Rockets uniform

Oct 2, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) poses for a picture at Rockets media day at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Brooks has been disciplined by the NBA for his dirty move in the preseason.

Brooks was fined $25,000 by the league for hitting Daniel Theis in the groin during Tuesday night’s preseason game between the Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers. The league called Brooks’ actions “reckless.”

Brooks was ejected from the game for his actions and has now been fined.

Brooks is preparing for his first regular season with the Rockets after joining Houston in a sign-and-trade deal this summer. The 27-year-old had a ridiculous response to his ejection.

