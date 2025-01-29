Dillon Brooks puts his hand on Trae Young’s neck

Dillon Brooks and Trae Young received double technical fouls on Tuesday after getting physical during the Houston Rockets’ 100-96 win over the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga.

Dyson Daniels had made a driving layup for the Hawks to make it a 98-95 game with 46.2 seconds left in the contest. There were some discussions after the play since Houston guard Fred VanVleet was called for a foul. Young and Brooks were right in front of each other. Brooks was seen putting his hand on the back of Young’s neck.

Dillon Brooks and Trae Young received offsetting technical fouls on this play 👀 pic.twitter.com/7xh5kfJMqe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 29, 2025

Daniels made his free throw after that to close the gap to two points, but Alperen Sengun made a dunk with 2.1 seconds left to seal things.

Young was asked after the game about the situation. He said that he received a technical because the officials thought he had headbutted Brooks.

“That’s so terrible,” Young said of the call. “The refs tonight … I’m trying to save my money.”

Young’s implication was that he would avoid criticizing the officials so he wouldn’t get fined.