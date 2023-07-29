Dillon Brooks receives harsh chant at pro-am game

Dillon Brooks is still very much in his villain era.

The new Houston Rockets swingman Brooks participated in a pro-am game in Toronto over the weekend. During the game, Brooks heard a harsh chant from the opposing sideline. They serenaded him with shouts of “Overrated!”

Libaan Osman of the Toronto Star posted video of the chants. Take a look at the clip here.

The 27-year-old Brooks might actually be properly rated by fans these days as most are well aware of the shortcomings in his game, especially on the offensive end. But the “overrated” barbs likely stem from the ridiculous contract Brooks managed to secure from Houston this summer.

After three straight seasons of 22 wins or less with a miniature payroll, the Rockets decided to pay up this offseason for Brooks, Fred VanVleet, and other free agents. But with that increase in spending also comes an increase in expectations, especially for those on the receiving end of those contracts. For the notoriously confident Brooks though, he already sounds more than ready for the task.