Dillon Brooks offers bold comment about his place in the league

Dillon Brooks got more money than many expected him to when he landed with the Houston Rockets via a sign-and-trade deal, but the veteran swingman clearly believes he deserves every penny.

Brooks inked a 4-year, $86 million conttract with the Rockets when the team agreed to a sign-and-trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. The deal could actually be worth even more than that. Brooks discussed the next chapter of his career in a recent interview with Kelly Iko of The Athletic, and let’s just say his confidence is higher than ever.

Iko asked Brooks if he feels he does not get enough credit for earning NBA All-Defensive Second Team honors last season. Brooks said he doesn’t care because he knows he is in his opponents’ heads before every single game.

“It doesn’t matter to me. I know every single night, guys are thinking about me,” Brooks said. “It’s in their mind before the game even starts. So I’m not worried about that. It’s just one thing you put down as a good accolade and try to keep replicating each and every season. But I’m happy that I made the team.”

Those who have not followed Brooks’ career closely might be surprised to hear those remarks from a player who averaged 14.3 points per game and shot just 39.6% from the field last season. But in his own mind, Brooks might as well be Kevin Garnett.

Remember, this is the same Dillon Brooks who ran his mouth about LeBron James in the playoffs and completely failed to back it up. That was one of several reasons the Grizzlies did not attempt to bring him back.

Brooks has the ability to impact games largely as a defender, but we doubt many of his opponents lose sleep before taking the floor against him.