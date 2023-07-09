Dillon Brooks’ new Rockets contract is even bigger than expected

Dillon Brooks’ summer just keeps getting better and better.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported this weekend that Brooks’ new deal with the Houston Rockets officially works out to four years and $86 million. It also has another $4 million in incentives that could bring the total value to a staggering $90 million.

Brooks’ deal was previously reported to be worth $80 million over the four years. But since it was officially part of a sign-and-trade with the Memphis Grizzlies, the numbers ended up working out slightly differently … and in Brooks’ favor at that.

This isn’t just a salary floor expenditure for Houston either since they would be pretty close to the floor for next season even without Brooks (especially after giving Fred VanVleet a huge free agent deal of his own). They really seem to believe that Brooks deserves to be one of the dozen or so highest-paid small forwards in the entire NBA.

The good news for the Rockets is that the Internet got off all its jokes about Brooks’ new contract already. A few more million sent Brooks’ way won’t really hurt the Rockets too much more on the World Wide Web.