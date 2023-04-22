Dillon Brooks not actually shutting down LeBron James this series?

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 103-93, on Wednesday night, evening the first-round series at 1-1. The game was highlighted by an exchange between LeBron James and Dillon Brooks, which has carried over in recent days.

After the game, Brooks poured additional fuel on the fire.

“I don’t care — he’s old,” Brooks said of James. “I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they give me 40.”

James refused to engage in the back-and-forth with Brooks, and also rebuffed any notion that Brooks was shutting him down — a perception the Grizzlies star has been all to happy to induldge.

That apparently comes with good reason.

Although James is averaging just 24.5 points per game, which is lower than both his season and career averages, it’s not the result of Brooks’ defense. In fact, of the 49 points James has scored this series, 26 of them have come against Brooks. He’s also shooting 61.1% with the small forward defending him, which is a significantly higher clip than the 51.3% he’s averaging this series.

Dillon Brooks’ comments about his defense on James aren’t based in reality. According to https://t.co/5CbvLrC7Gq, James has scored 26 of his 49 points against Brooks, shooting a sizzling 61.1% against him. Brooks has been more of a gnat than an agitator.https://t.co/areIZW3l3E — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 21, 2023

The loudest guy in the room is often compensating and statistics show that’s been the case with Brooks over the first two games.

Brooks and James will go head-to-head again on Saturday night at the Crypto.com Arena and you had better believe James intends to make a statement with his play as opposed to his mouth.