Dillon Brooks pulled petty move on Team USA after exhibition loss

Dillon The Villain works hard, even during the NBA offseason.

Houston Rockets swingman Dillon Brooks and Team Canada fell in an exhibition to the United States on Wednesday by the final of 86-72. It marked the first tune-up game for both national teams before the Paris Olympics begin later this month.

After the game, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was among the USA players speaking with the media. But he was interrupted when Brooks walked right through the space in between the players and the media.

Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports shared the hilarious video, noting too that Brooks could have easily walked around the scrum.

Devin Booker and some Team USA players were doing postgame media availability when Dillon Brooks walked right through the line in between the players and media. Classic Brooks, who could’ve gone around the whole crowd pic.twitter.com/QewAlK8MUj — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) July 11, 2024

That is classic Brooks, who is known as one of the NBA’s great irritants. He also offered some trash talk for Team USA ahead of Wednesday’s exhibition.

This is unlikely to be the last time that the two North American teams meet this summer. Though they are in different groups for the group stage of the Olympics, the U.S. and Canada, both featuring several marquee NBA names, are seen as two clear favorites in the competition. If they meet again in the knockout phase of the Olympics, expect Brooks to continue the pettiness.