Dillon Brooks offers trash talk for Team USA ahead of Olympics

International Dillon Brooks is exactly the same as NBA Dillon Brooks.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, the Houston Rockets swingman Brooks, who is playing for Team Canada at this year’s Olympics, was asked about the upcoming matchup against Team USA. Brooks responded with some trash talk, saying the U.S. would have to be ready to play defense.

“Yeah, well, they gotta guard,” said Brooks. “They gotta play defense. Every team that has to play against us has to guard us, has to scout against us. We’re just gonna play our game and make adjustments during the game.”

Dillon Brooks on if Team USA matches up with Team Canada in the 2024 Olympics: “Yea, well, they gotta guard. They gotta play defense.” Who wins the game?pic.twitter.com/t9xdeOR8vO — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) July 9, 2024

Team USA features much more star power than it has in years past as everyone from LeBron James and Steph Curry to Joel Embiid and Anthony Edwards will be on this year’s Olympic team. But Brooks’ Canada side is no slouch either, featuring plenty of offensive potency with the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, RJ Barrett, and others.

The U.S. and Canada will meet in an exhibition game on July 10. While they are in different groups for the Olympic group stage, it seems likely they will end up facing each other in the knockout stage of the Olympics. But Brooks is offering a good reminder for the heavily-favored U.S. team, especially since they just got a big scare in a scrimmage against the Select Team.