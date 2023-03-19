Dillon Brooks responds to backlash over shove of cameraman

Dillon Brooks is speaking out on his ugly incident with a cameraman during a recent game.

In the second quarter of his team’s loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday, the Memphis Grizzlies swingman Brooks was trying to chase down a loose ball when he ran into a cameraman who was filming by center court. Brooks gave the cameraman a shove as they made contact, causing the cameraman to take a hard fall to the ground. You can see the video of the incident here.

Speaking with reporters this weekend, Brooks addressed the backlash over the shove.

“It was unintentional,” said Brooks. “I was running full speed. I didn’t mean to hurt him in any way possible. I’m not that type of person. I’m gonna give him a call tomorrow to check on him and see how he is. It’s a bad situation.”

The cameraman, a longtime Heat employee named Terry Swann, suffered injuries as a result of the shove and remained under evaluation as of Friday (per Heat announcer Jason Jackson).

It is unclear if Brooks was speaking here out of genuine concern for the cameraman or if he was simply trying to save face (especially since Brooks just walked away after shoving the cameraman). But in any case, the NBA has since fined Brooks over the incident.