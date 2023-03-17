Dillon Brooks punished by NBA over incident with cameraman

Dillon Brooks’ shove of a cameraman during Wednesday’s loss to the Miami Heat did not go unnoticed by the NBA league office.

The Memphis Grizzlies swingman Brooks was trying to chase down a loose ball in the second quarter of the game when he ran into a cameraman who was filming on the sideline. Brooks pushed the cameraman down as he made contact, causing the cameraman to fall backwards into the ground while Brooks simply walked away.

The NBA announced on Friday that Brooks had been fined $35,000 over the incident, calling it an “unsportsmanlike act.”

The NBA announced on Friday that Brooks had been fined $35,000 over the incident, calling it an "unsportsmanlike act."

ESPN reported that the cameraman, a longtime employee for the Heat named Terry Swann, suffered shoulder and elbow injuries and is seeking medical attention.

Brooks’ actions likely came out of frustration as Memphis was down double digits at the time and went on to lose by a 138-119 thrashing. While Brooks is trying his absolute best to be the NBA’s bad boy, there is no excuse for that callous shove of Swann the cameraman.