Dillon Brooks ripped referees after loss to Warriors

Dillon Brooks had some harsh words for the officials after the Christmas Day game between his Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

Klay Thompson got a technical foul for taunting Brooks after making a jumper in front of him late in the game.

Draymond Green & Klay Thompson taunting Dillon Brooks Klay: "Just some good ol' fashion trash talk. I didn't think it warranted a technical but I forgot about the taunting rule. It's always fun to talk trash. We've been doing that since middle school." pic.twitter.com/f6DCawbooU — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 26, 2022

Brooks had 13 points in 30 minutes in his Grizzlies’ 123-109 loss to the rival Warriors. He was ticked off with the officials after the game.

Dillon Brooks on the Klay Thompson taunt: “Refs let it happen. He was doing it all game then they want to catch the bad guy. That’s wack to me. F-cking up calls and putting the wrong guys at the free-throw line. It was a circus. Should have had different refs.” — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) December 26, 2022

“Refs let it happen,” Brooks said of the taunting, via The Daily Memphian’s Drew Hill. “He was doing it all game then they want to catch the bad guy. That’s wack to me. F–king up calls and putting the wrong guys at the free-throw line. It was a circus. Should have had different refs.”

Brooks can talk all he wants, but most people will only view his words as whining from the losing team. His complaints are even tougher to take seriously in light of a report suggesting that Memphis wasn’t well enough focused on Golden State the day of the game.