 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, December 26, 2022

Dillon Brooks ripped referees after loss to Warriors

December 26, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Dillon Brooks warming up

May 26, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz in game two of the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Brooks had some harsh words for the officials after the Christmas Day game between his Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

Klay Thompson got a technical foul for taunting Brooks after making a jumper in front of him late in the game.

Brooks had 13 points in 30 minutes in his Grizzlies’ 123-109 loss to the rival Warriors. He was ticked off with the officials after the game.

“Refs let it happen,” Brooks said of the taunting, via The Daily Memphian’s Drew Hill. “He was doing it all game then they want to catch the bad guy. That’s wack to me. F–king up calls and putting the wrong guys at the free-throw line. It was a circus. Should have had different refs.”

Brooks can talk all he wants, but most people will only view his words as whining from the losing team. His complaints are even tougher to take seriously in light of a report suggesting that Memphis wasn’t well enough focused on Golden State the day of the game.

Article Tags

Dillon Brooks
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus