What happened to Cooper Flagg’s eye in Baylor game

Those who watched Duke’s win over Baylor in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday may have been wondering what happened with Cooper Flagg.

Flagg scored 18 points with 9 rebounds and 6 assists in the Blue Devils’ 89-66 win over the Bears in their East Region game at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. But the ACC Freshman of the Year also dealt with a puffy eye after he got hit in the face with some incidental contact while going for a rebound four minutes into the game. He looked like a boxer who had been punched in the eye and was struggling to keep it open.

CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson gave a report on the status of Flagg. She said he was actually bleeding above his eye.

Flagg was able to shake off the eye injury and was shooting well in the game. He went 5/11 from the field and 7/9 from the free throw line. Here was the lone 3-pointer he made.

COOPER FLAGG FOR THREE ‼️



He's heating up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/koqO6hrDon — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 23, 2025

Flagg scored 14 points in Duke’s first-round win over Mount St. Mary’s. He’s averaging 18.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season.