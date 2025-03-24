Erik Spoelstra’s ex-wife addresses rumor of relationship with Jaime Jaquez

Nikki Spoelstra, the ex-wife of Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, found herself at the center of some classic internet rumors last week, and apparently the chatter was too juicy even for her to ignore.

Nikki caught wind over the weekend of speculation on Reddit and elsewhere that she has been hooking up with Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. Though they often spread like wildfire, those types of rumors are typically ignored by the subjects involved.

Not this time.

On Sunday, Nikki shared a video on social media in which she blasted fans for taunting her over the Jaquez rumors. She said the story, which may have stemmed from her liking so many of Jaquez’s social media posts, is “100 percent flat-out not true.”

“It’s one thing for you sports fanatics to come onto my page after I made a really big life choice and talk crazy. It’s another thing entirely for you to come to my page and harass me and call me crazy names over something, a rumor, a f–ing story that is 100 percent flat-out not true,” Spoelstra said. “And a lot of you are gonna be like, ‘Why are you even addressing it? Ignore the haters.’ No, actually you come over here with your dirty feet in my space, I’m gonna address you and call you out.

“So this little rumor that you sports trolls are going wild about, I would never do that for two main reasons, which I actually don’t feel the obligation to explain to you … just that it would not happen and it’s not real. While your story might be entertaining with these little plot assumptions, there are so many holes in your story and quite frankly it’s just really bad storytelling. So, while all of you guys are entertaining yourselves with fabricated nonsense, I already talked to the girlfriend. I already talked to the mom, and the three of us are over here rolling our eyes at you knuckleheads.”

Nikki claimed she has spoken with Jaquez’s girlfriend and the former UCLA star’s mother, who was also involved in the gossip. Some fans noticed that Jaquez’s mother had followed Nikki on social media and felt that was suspicious.

Spoelstra and his ex-wife, whose maiden name is Nikki Sapp, announced in November 2023 that they had filed for divorce. They said at the time that the split was amicable and that they were committed to co-parenting their three children.

Nikki, 38, is a former Miami Heat dancer. She and the 54-year-old Spoelstra began dating over a decade ago but initially kept their relationship private. Spoelstra announced in 2015 that he and Sapp had gotten engaged during the offseason.