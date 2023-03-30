 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, March 30, 2023

Dillon Brooks threw shade at Russell Westbrook after game

March 30, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Dillon Brooks in a jersey

Mar 13, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) walks back up the court during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the NBA’s strongest personalities (predictably) clashed during Wednesday’s meeting.

Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies faced off at home against Russell Westbrook and the LA Clippers. With Brooks as one of his main defenders, Westbrook, playing without both Paul George (knee) and Kawhi Leonard (personal reasons), blew up for a season-high 36 points. Westbrook was an efficient 13-for-18 from the field and even cashed in on all five of his three-point attempts (yes, really).

Brooks and Westbrook also went at it with each other throughout the game. At one point in the second quarter, Westbrook even delayed on shooting a free throw in order to call Brooks “trash.”

The Clippers would eventually hold on for a big 141-132 victory. After the final buzzer, Westbrook could be seen telling Brooks to “go home.”

The ill will continued afterwards too. Brooks told the press that Westbrook’s trash talk was “wack” and also appeared to dismiss his three-point shooting barrage as a fluke. Referencing Westbrook’s 5-for-5 from deep and Clippers teammate Robert Covington’s 7-for-7 tally of his own, Brooks said that the Clippers had “one that normally wouldn’t” shoot it that well.

Brooks is right that Westbrook, a 30.5 percent career three-point shooter, won’t be that good every game. But on a night where Brooks, a 14.3-point-per-game scorer, went for 30 points himself, the anomalies were abundant.

In any case, we won’t have to wait long for the two to go at it again. The Clippers and Grizzlies play each other again on Friday (and in an arena where Westbrook already had some issues with the fans on Wednesday).

Article Tags

Dillon BrooksRussell Westbrook
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus