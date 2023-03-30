Dillon Brooks threw shade at Russell Westbrook after game

Two of the NBA’s strongest personalities (predictably) clashed during Wednesday’s meeting.

Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies faced off at home against Russell Westbrook and the LA Clippers. With Brooks as one of his main defenders, Westbrook, playing without both Paul George (knee) and Kawhi Leonard (personal reasons), blew up for a season-high 36 points. Westbrook was an efficient 13-for-18 from the field and even cashed in on all five of his three-point attempts (yes, really).

Brooks and Westbrook also went at it with each other throughout the game. At one point in the second quarter, Westbrook even delayed on shooting a free throw in order to call Brooks “trash.”

"Trash, trash." Russell Westbrook to Dillon Brookspic.twitter.com/XuD2fA7V9B — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 30, 2023

The Clippers would eventually hold on for a big 141-132 victory. After the final buzzer, Westbrook could be seen telling Brooks to “go home.”

Russell Westbrook told Dillon Brooks to go home 😭pic.twitter.com/vduklfvVbW — َ (@FeelLikeDrew) March 30, 2023

The ill will continued afterwards too. Brooks told the press that Westbrook’s trash talk was “wack” and also appeared to dismiss his three-point shooting barrage as a fluke. Referencing Westbrook’s 5-for-5 from deep and Clippers teammate Robert Covington’s 7-for-7 tally of his own, Brooks said that the Clippers had “one that normally wouldn’t” shoot it that well.

Dillon Brooks on Friday: "I hope Kawhi plays, I was focused on Kawhi a lot." Dillon Brooks on Westbrook: "He had a good game. But his trash talk is wack…" — Law Murray 🥁 (@LawMurrayTheNU) March 30, 2023

Dillon Brooks on Clippers tonight: "They shot it well. They got two guys that shot 100% from 3. One that normally wouldn't, one that is probably a great shooter." Robert Covington and Russell Westbrook combined to make more 3s (12/12) than entire Memphis team tonight (11/32). — Law Murray 🥁 (@LawMurrayTheNU) March 30, 2023

Brooks is right that Westbrook, a 30.5 percent career three-point shooter, won’t be that good every game. But on a night where Brooks, a 14.3-point-per-game scorer, went for 30 points himself, the anomalies were abundant.

In any case, we won’t have to wait long for the two to go at it again. The Clippers and Grizzlies play each other again on Friday (and in an arena where Westbrook already had some issues with the fans on Wednesday).