Russell Westbrook has issue with fan in Memphis

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Russell Westbrook had an issue with a fan while playing a road game.

Westbrook’s Los Angeles Clippers were leading the Memphis Grizzlies 66-58 with 1:21 left in the second quarter of Wednesday night’s game at FedEx Forum in Memphis.

After Mason Plumlee committed a foul on Ja Morant, Westbrook got upset with a fan. He pointed to a fan who was sitting behind the basket and appeared to try to get the fan ejected.

Looks like Russell Westbrook had a Grizzlies fan ejected late in the first half. pic.twitter.com/LJ9tF4vwUo — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 30, 2023

Perhaps the move did not work, because the fan was back in his seat about 10 minutes later.

Westbrook has had problems with fans for years. Just earlier in the month, he had a fan in Sacramento ejected. The veteran guard has notoriously thin skin and takes objection to even the lightest slights, such as when he is called “Westbrick.”

Westbrook didn’t have too many reasons to complain during the first half of Wednesday’s game. He had 22 points and 8 assists at halftime, and his team was leading. The Clippers were playing without both Kawhi Leonard (personal reasons) and Paul George (knee), so Westbrook took it upon himself to step up.