Team USA survives scare in scrimmage vs. Select Team

July 8, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Steve Kerr looks on from the sideline

Jan 18, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

This year’s version of Team USA nearly took a page out of the 1992 Dream Team’s playbook.

On Monday, the main USA squad scrimmaged with the US Select Team, comprised of rising NBA stars and a few veteran players.

Despite the Team USA roster being stacked with NBA MVPs and All-Stars, the team nearly succumbed to a late comeback from the Select squad. Anthony Davis blocked Brandin Podziemski’s late-second shot attempt to seal a 74-73 victory.

The 1992 Dream Team famously lost a 20-minute scrimmage against a young Select Team that featured up-and-comers like Chris Webber, Anfernee Hardaway, and Grant Hill. The defeat served as a reality check for the senior squad that they were far from infallible.

While the 2024 squad didn’t lose to the Select Team, the close contest likely served as a similar reminder ahead of the Paris Olympics later this month.

One name in particular from the Select Team has drawn rave reviews from both reporters and players alike. Despite being just 17 years old, Duke phenom Cooper Flagg was said to be dominant in the scrimmages against Team USA.

