Doc Rivers backtracks on his Ben Simmons comments

June 21, 2021
by Grey Papke

Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers backtracked some on comments he made about Ben Simmons immediately after the team’s Game 7 loss to Atlanta.

Rivers struck a more optimistic tone about Simmons on Monday, a day after the Sixers were eliminated. He said that he remained “bullish” on Simmons, but that the former first overall pick had work to do in light of his awful postseason.

That’s a bit of a different tone from the one Rivers struck immediately after the defeat. It probably would’ve been a better answer, because Rivers sure seemed to be signaling a lack of faith in Simmons.

It’s going to be a challenge for the Sixers to get the best out of Simmons. His confidence looks shot and his trade value is low. To make matters worse, it doesn’t seem he has the faith of his teammates, either. A role change may be necessary to take advantage of his strengths and more effectively hide his glaring weaknesses.

