Doc Rivers discusses his job security after Game 7 loss

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers immediately became the subject of job speculation after the team’s 112-88 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday. Rivers is not blind to it, either.

Rivers was asked if he had any concerns about his future with the organization after Sunday’s loss, which again saw the Sixers fail to advance past the second round of the playoffs. Rivers gave a brief answer alluding to the two years remaining on his contract, but did acknowledge that it might not matter in the end.

Doc Rivers on if he's planning to be the 76ers coach next season: “Yeah. I think I got two years left. No one is safe in our business and I get that.” — Kyle Hightower (@khightower) May 14, 2023

“No one is safe in our business and I get that,” Rivers said.

Rivers needs only look toward what happened to both Monty Williams and Mike Budenholzer this offseason. Both accomplished more with their respective teams than Rivers has with the 76ers, but neither was able to save their job, with Williams taking the fall on Saturday.

Rivers’ teams have performed well in the regular season, but have fallen in the second round in each of his three seasons with Philadelphia. That may be enough to drive the team to make a change, and Rivers knows it.