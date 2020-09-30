Doc Rivers to meet with 76ers about head coach job

The Philadelphia 76ers have been linked to some high-profile head coaching candidates, and Doc Rivers is the latest.

Rivers is scheduled to meet with the 76ers in the Philadelphia area, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The 76ers are in search of a new head coach after they fired Brett Brown. Mike D’Antoni, who recently parted ways with the Houston Rockets, has generated the most buzz thus far for the position. Joel Embiid has reportedly told the Sixers he would be on board with D’Antoni, but all of that was before Rivers was fired by the Los Angeles Clippers. It’s too early to tell if the 76ers have a preference between D’Antoni and Rivers.

Rivers will likely be linked to other head coaching vacancies, though the possibility of him coaching in Philly is very intriguing. The 76ers have a strong core of players led by Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and Al Horford. The goal for the team’s brass will be to hire someone who can get the most out of those players, and Rivers obviously has extensive experience working with top talent.

One thing that could separate D’Antoni from Rivers is that the Sixers may be looking to hire the former as part of a much bigger plan.