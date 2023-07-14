Doc Rivers weighs in on his NBA future

For the first time in nearly 25 years, Doc Rivers is spending his summer without a head coaching job lined up for next season. That does not seem to be wearing on him, though.

Rivers was non-committal about his NBA future in an exchange with TMZ, saying he was simply enjoying life and seeing where things would take him.

“I don’t know what I’m gonna do. I’m just gonna enjoy life,” Rivers said.

Rivers was fired by the Philadelphia 76ers after their third straight Eastern Conference Semifinal exit. He drew some interest on the market after his firing, but ultimately did not land a job ahead of next season. For a guy who has coached at least some part of every NBA season since 1999-2000, that is a big change.

Rivers is no doubt accomplished, but the 61-year-old has struggled to break through in the playoffs since winning his lone NBA title in 2008 with Boston. He may, however, have another career path available to him, at least for now.