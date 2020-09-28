Doc Rivers shares statement after being let go by Clippers

Doc Rivers has reacted after news broke that the Los Angeles Clippers would not be bringing him back as head coach.

Rivers confirmed his departure and thanked the players, staff, and fans. He added that he was disappointed to not be able to complete his goal of bringing a title to the organization.

Rivers leaves the Clippers on the edge of a championship, but was unable to bring it home. The team collapsing in the Western Conference semifinals was clearly the last straw.

Rivers made some curious decisions during the playoffs that reportedly left his players confused. Perhaps that played a role in his departure. Someone had to take the fall for what happened to the team in the playoffs, and Rivers was the simplest and most logical target.