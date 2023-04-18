Domantas Sabonis responds to Draymond Green incident

Domantas Sabonis does not have any hard feelings towards Draymond Green over Monday night’s incident between the men.

Green stomped on Sabonis’ chest in the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series between his Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings. Both players were assessed technical fouls, though Green was ejected for his flagrant-2 foul call.

Sabonis’ Kings won 114-106 to take a 2-0 series lead. After the game, he was interviewed by TNT’s Jared Greenberg and asked about the incident.

“It’s playoff basketball. Look at the fans. This is it, you know. We’re here to fight … we’re both fighting for the rebound. We fouling each other, stuff happens, it’s basketball,” Sabonis said.

Sabonis finished with 24 points and 9 rebounds in 40 minutes.

Though he finished the game, the Kings sent him for X-rays afterwards, which turned up negative.

X-rays returned negative on Sabonis’ sternum and it appears he’s avoided injury, source tells ESPN. He will undergo additional testing on Tuesday as a precaution. https://t.co/7gmm172EG8 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 18, 2023

The NBA will have to weigh whether or not they discipline Green beyond his ejection. The Warriors host the Kings in Game 3 on Thursday.