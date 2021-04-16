Donovan Mitchell helped off floor after suffering ankle injury

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell suffered an ugly-looking injury during Friday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

Mitchell suffered an awkward fall while trying to defend a pass during the third quarter of the game and had to be helped off the floor by teammates. He appeared to get tangled up with Indiana’s Edmond Sumner as he was landing, and seemed to turn his ankle.

Donovan Mitchell comes down awkwardly on his right leg, has to be helped off the floor. My heart is so heavy. pic.twitter.com/O7cHnPiFvY — Jake Lee (@JakeRexLee) April 16, 2021

Better look at that Donovan Mitchell injury. Right ankle #PacersJazz pic.twitter.com/hK6puHSTlC — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) April 16, 2021

Mitchell has been outstanding all season, but particularly recently. He is averaging a career-best 26.5 points and 5.3 assists per game on the year.

The Jazz boast the best record in the NBA at 41-14. Losing Mitchell for any significant period of time, especially with the playoffs looming in a few weeks, would be a massive blow.