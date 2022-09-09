Donovan Mitchell making 1 big change this offseason?

Cleveland’s new pride and joy appears to be putting his best foot forward.

The Athletic’s Tony Jones reports this week that Cavs star Donovan Mitchell has been focusing on track work, distance sprints, and other conditioning drills this offseason, resulting in him dropping weight. Jones adds that Mitchell was not in especially great shape last year with the Utah Jazz.

While Jones declined to say how many pounds Mitchell has lost, the three-time All-Star is officially listed at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds. As was the case with Rudy Gobert and Royce O’Neale in Utah, Mitchell will have defensive studs like Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Isaac Okoro to cover for him in Cleveland. But a spry, slimmed-down Mitchell would only be a positive for the Cavs next season.

Cleveland had to give up a whole lot to acquire Mitchell from Utah. They are probably glad to hear that the 26-year-old is already doing all that he can to get them a proper return on their investment.