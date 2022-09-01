Donovan Mitchell traded to surprise Eastern Conference team

Donovan Mitchell is on the move to a very surprising destination.

The Utah Jazz have traded Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, as first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Shams Charania of The Athletic shared the full deal, which sees three unprotected first-round picks heading to Utah, along with guard Collin Sexton and forward Lauri Markkanen. The Jazz will also acquire two pick swaps in the trade.

This comes as a major surprise, as Mitchell had most frequently been linked to the New York Knicks. However, the Knicks balked at Utah’s asking price, and it appears to have cost them. The Cavaliers were linked to Mitchell, but not aggressively, and one report even suggested that they were out of the running as recently as this week.

Mitchell will pair with Darius Garland to form what should be a dynamic backcourt in Cleveland. Mitchell averaged 25.9 points and 5.3 assists per game with Utah last season, and the arrival of the 25-year-old should make the Cavaliers a legitimate playoff threat in the Eastern Conference.