Donovan Mitchell seems to complain about all-NBA team

Donovan Mitchell seemed to complain via Twitter Wednesday about the All-NBA teams.

The NBA released the All-NBA teams on Wednesday, and Mitchell was included. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers guard was a second-time All-NBA selection.

2022-23 All-NBA teams: 1st: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo 2nd: Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic, Jaylen Brown 3rd: Damian Lillard, De'Aaron Fox, LeBron James, Julius Randle, Domantas Sabonis — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 10, 2023

Mitchell seemed to be perturbed that he wasn’t on the first team.

He tweeted the following message around the time the results were made public:

FOH lol — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 10, 2023

“FOH lol” he tweeted.

“FOH” is an acronym for “f–k outta here,” which is what someone would say to dismiss an idea as ridiculous. “LOL” is an acronym for “laughing out loud.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic were the two guards who made first-team All-NBA. Mitchell may have tweeted that message because he felt he deserved to be a first-team All-NBA selection.

Mitchell averaged a career-high 28.3 points per game during the regular season on 48.4 shooting. His Cavaliers finished fourth in the East.

Mitchell had an excellent season, but it’s really hard to complain about SGA or Doncic making first team over Mitchell. The voters probably got those selections right, as tough as that is for Mitchell to hear.